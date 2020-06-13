PSB Pujut calls for travel bubble with Brunei

MIRI: The Sarawak government has been asked to urgently set up a travel bubble or corridor with Brunei to ease travel restrictions between the state and the Sultanate.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Pujut chairman Bruce Chai said in a statement yesterday that this would boost the economy here and in the state’s other border urban centres.

“Such a reciprocal travel arrangement is very viable and discussion channels, with the federal Foreign Office ministry, should be open soonest to work out the details,” he said, citing the travel bubble being discussed between Australia and New Zealand, which is considered a safe travel zone as both countries have successfully managed to control Covid-19.

Chai said it is common knowledge that Brunei residents and Sarawakian work permit holders in Brunei contributed tremendously to the economies of Miri, Limbang, and Lawas before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With over 1.2 million visitors from Brunei to Sarawak in 2019, you could even say that these cities and towns are greatly supported by the tourism dollars brought into Sarawak both by Bruneians or expatriates residing in Brunei, also not forgetting spending by returning Sarawakians working in Brunei,” he said.

He added PSB Pujut has long called for streamlining and easing of Immigration and Customs procedures at the borders with Brunei in order to make visiting Sarawak more convenient for Bruneians, visitors, or foreign tourists from the Sultanate.

Chai said the Sarawak government should urgently use this opportunity to be the first state to allow foreign travellers to mitigate the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

“Restaurants and bistros in Miri are facing closure or have already closed their doors, our shopping malls have seen a 70 to 80 per cent drop in foot traffic — we can’t just sit and talk about looking into initiatives or planning,” he said.

“We Sarawakians need it to be done now. Let’s not miss the boat on this long road to economic recovery.”

Currently there are only two districts in southern Sarawak classified as yellow zones for Covid-19, while the rest are green zones with no cases.

Brunei has gone without any new Covid-19 cases for over 30 days.