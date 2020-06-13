Sabah records sixth Covid-19 death



KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded its sixth Covid-19 death on Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the case involved an 85-year-old local woman in Patikang Ulu, Keningau.

“She passed away on June 11 at her home. Her remains were then brought to Keningau Hospital.

“A subsequent test revealed that the woman had tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health would like to express our condolences to her family,” said Noor Hisham in a press conference yesterday.

There are now 119 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia – which makes up 1.42 per cent of the nation’s total number of cases.

Noor Hisham said the post mortem report revealed that traces of the Covid-19 virus were found on the skin and organs of the victim.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Health had subsequently conducted swab tests on the victim’s family members and found that one of them had also tested positive for the virus.

This increases Keningau’s total number of cases to 19.

To date, there are now 356 positive cases in Sabah.

Out of this total, 341 of these cases have recovered, leaving the state with only nine remaining active cases.

As it stands, a total of 743 people are still undergoing quarantine while another 4,321 are undergoing home quarantine.