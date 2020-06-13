SDMC: Returning teachers to undergo 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: Teachers from Peninsular Malaysia returning to Sarawak are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, says Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement yesterday, the committee said teachers in urban areas are required to undergo quarantine at their own residences under the Stay Home Notice. They are also required to wear wristbands during the period, and the Covid-19 screening will be done on the tenth day of the quarantine.

“Those returning to rural Sarawak are also required to undergo 14-day quarantine, but at quarantine centres assigned by the committee. The Covid-19 screening will also be done on the tenth day of the quarantine period,” the committee said.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong told a press conference yesterday that the state government would charter flights to bring 1,716 teachers stranded in Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak before schools reopen on June 24.

He said the state Education Department and a non-governmental organisation, Sarawak Volunteers, had reached an agreement whereby the NGO would assist in bringing the teachers back to the state. He also said that teachers returning to the state would still have to undergo the required 14-day quarantine, either at designated hotels (for non-Sarawakians) or at home (for Sarawakians).

“We have asked those still stranded to contact Sarawak Volunteers so that we can have them registered, and arrange for charter flights to bring them here,” he added.