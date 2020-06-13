Swimming meets postponed

KUCHING: The 5th PASC Inter-Primary School Swimming Competition and the 2nd Sarawak Short Course Sprint 2020, scheduled to be held in June and August respectively, have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both events were due to take place at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya.

The Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) said the decision was made after careful consideration in the interest of the participants and the public.

“The decision was also taken following a government’s directive that all public gatherings are still prohibited in view that the threat of Covid-19 is not fully over yet,” the club said in a statement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but people’s health and safety are given priority. For any enquiry or discussion over the matter, please email to [email protected]”

Meanwhile, PASC head coach Voon Yong Hui is appealing to the government to allow swimming academies to resume with their training classes.

“While we respect the government’s decision that swimming pools should still be closed to the public, we feel it is fair that at least they be opened for training classes,” he said.

He pointed out that training would involve only a small group of swimmers, adding that it would be easier to practice social distancing and other measures in the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Voon said that swimmers would struggle to get back to their competitive shape after a long period of lay off.

Most of the postponed competitions are expected to take place in 2021, and Voon stressed that they need to get the swimmers ready for the busy year ahead,

“It is imperative that swimming athletes resume training as soon as possible to prepare for upcoming competitions,” he added.