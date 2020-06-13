Three logging workers died in separate incidents over two days

KAPIT: A shovel operator was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kapit Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as 48 years old Tie Kiong Hing from Bintangor was in the midst of working at a logging pond at Bawai, Baleh when he suddenly fell unconscious around 4.30pm.

His co-workers rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital.

According to the police report, the deceased was found foaming at his mouth.

His body had been sent back to Bintangor for funeral.

The case was reported to Kapit Police Department.

Meanwhile, two other workers attached to different logging camps in Baleh died in separate single vehicle accidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

One fatal accident involved a surveyor who lost control of his Land Cruiser plunging 30 metres off the steep edge of a logging road into a ravine June 10.

The 58-year-old from Baram who had moved to Kuching with his family succumbed to severe chest and head injuries sustained.

The deceased was found by co-workers who sent his body to Kapit Hospital for a post-mortem.

Kapit Police confirmed receiving a report on the case.

In another single vehicle accident around 1pm Thursday (June 11), the driver of an empty log vehicle lost control of his vehicle along a logging road on the way back to camp at Ulu Putai area and fell some 50 metres into a ravine.

The deceased identified as 38 years old local, Onney Saliong from Rumah Killau, Sungai Tunoh, Baleh succumbed to severe injuries.

His co-workers rushed him to Kapit Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted.

Kapit Police received a report on the accident 9.30pm Thursday.

Both single vehicle accidents are being investigated under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987.

“I would like to remind all road users, especially drivers of all types of vehicles on government and logging roads, to be very careful. Ensure your vehicle is in good condition as continuous rain could cause muddy and slippery road surface. Drive slow and safe,” advised Kapit Police chief DSP Freddy Bian when contacted.