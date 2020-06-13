Warisan ready to take on Umno Sabah, PN in event of snap polls – Siambun

PENAMPANG: Parti Warisan Sabah has no problem to face the resurrected Umno Sabah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the event of a snap election to settle the current political turmoil plaguing the country.

According to Warisan treasurer general, Terrence Siambun the solid co-operation and good understanding between Warisan, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Upko is the key to ensuring PH Plus would win and continue to protect democracy and the dignity of Sabahans at the Federal level.

“The foundation of this solid co-operation and understanding between PH Plus has been strengthened through the many tests and trials faced since the day Warisan was established until now and this has created a sense of unity, teamwork and loyalty among all leaders in this coalition.

All Sabahan leaders in PH Plus aspire the same thing which is full autonomy to manage the State while at the same time, to play a major contributory role to the development of Malaysia in line with Sabah being the equal partner in the federation and this had been accepted by the West Malaysian PH Plus leaders when five Warisan leaders have been given the opportunity to serve the country.

“And it is also worth to note that leaders in PH Plus reject racial and religious extremism or supremacy of a certain race, corruption/kleptocracy, discriminitive/manipulative/hypocritic policies and unprincipled politics which Sabahans reject so this is another factor that will determine the voters’ sentiment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Election Commission (EC) had been reported by several media to say that it is ready in the event a snap election is to be held to settle the political turmoil engulfing the country, Siambun said.

“On the contrary, PN is a loose coalition that has been formed in February this year with the sole agenda of enabling Umno and its partner in Muafakat Nasional (MN), PAS to seize the Federal Government from PH Plus while other minor parties from Sabah such as Star is being invited just to highlight the so-called ‘diversity’ in PN but we all know who has the total control there.

“With the agenda of Ketuanan Umno and Hukum Hudud held by Umno and PAS respectively that directly contradict the aspirations of Sabahans and the 20 Points, I don’t think the Sabahans voters will want to go back to the 23 years old of discriminative and manipulative administration of Umno to the extent that Sabah had been declared the poorest State by the World Bank.

“And it is also saddening to see some of our opportunistic Sabahans political leaders who previously claimed that Umno is the cause of all the misery in Sabah but these are the same people who are now desperately trying hard to revive Umno through so many excuses,” he said.

“And now they continue to mislead the Sabahans by accusing Warisan of being a pro-PTIs and so on,” he added.

“Where is our dignity and pride as Sabahans when we decided to co-operate with the same party that we have previously demonized? These people will never know how Sabahans are now becoming a laughing stock because they will never feel the embarrassment felt by Sabahans working in the corporate organization all over Malaysia.

“We almost lost all our dignity and pride as Sabahans and continue to become the mockery of the nation if not for the President of Warisan, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who stood steadfastly in honouring the political understanding between Warisan and PH despite the fact that he had been invited by his close and long time friend, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin to join PN and his (Shafie’s) principle and commitment in refusing to work with Umno will be taken into consideration by the Sabahan voters,” he added.

Siambun also said that there is no reason for Sabahans to fear Umno despite it regained the Federal power.

“GE14 is the hardest and trickiest of all elections because the former PM, Najib Razak had pushed Umno to the maximum to ensure that he will retain his power while in Sabah, we have the so-called Third Force comprising Star, SAPP and others that caused split votes in the KDM areas that prevented Warisan to win those seats.

“So since this so-called ‘Third Force’ has now exposed its true colours by supporting Umno, then I reckon it will be a straight fight between PH Plus and PN and this augurs well for us because our chances of seizing the KDM seats are now becoming brighter,” he concluded.