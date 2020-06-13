WHO in the hot seat again

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) is in the hot seat again for saying the spread of Covid-19 by asymptomatic persons is “very rare”.

The WHO has since said this is a “misunderstanding” after epidemiologists questioned the technical lead’s comment on “rare” asymptomatic Covid-19 transmission.

There was a strong and immediate challenge to Dr Maria van Kerkhove’s answer to the question about the asymptomatic Covid-19 patient’s ability to spread the disease during the June 8 WHO media briefing. She is the technical lead Covid-19, WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

On the video (which is on YouTube), she said, “It still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual. We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They’re following asymptomatic cases. They’re following contacts. They’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It’s very rare. What we really want to be focused on is following the symptomatic cases. If we actually followed all of the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined those contacts, we would drastically reduce the outbreak.”

Hearsay or published science?

Dr van Kerkhove’s answer confused even some of my doctor friends who asked, “Good News?”

The professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Liam Smeeth, on June 9, questioned this, saying this guidance could pose problems for governments as they seek to lift lockdowns. The co-head of Singapore’s coronavirus taskforce told Reuters there had been asymptomatic transmission cases in Singapore, between people living in close quarters.

Our Italy, Church, and Sarawak General Hospital clusters in Sarawak identified asymptomatic positive cases and several generations of cases there-from. In the early weeks of the outbreak when the tests were limited, contacts were not tested if they were not symptomatic. This was soon rectified.

Realising the serious implications of this confusing opinion, which went against all that is currently known about Covid-19, WHO organised a live Q&A broadcast on June 9. They were careful to say that Dr van Kerkhove was merely replying to a question based on her numerous conversations with experts, preprints, and published studies. They informed that an international expert group is currently reviewing all existing evidence to come up with recommendations for a WHO guideline.

Science or politics?

One cannot help but speculate whether this “happy, albeit misunderstood, news” was related to the June 2, 2020 press reports about China’s incredible feat of nucleic acid nasal swab testing of 9.899 million people in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, between May 14 and June 1. Wuhan’s testing blitz cost the city government around 900 million yuan (U$127 million).

The citywide Covid-19 tests found only 300 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology started to isolate and cultivate the virus from these 300 cases to find out whether it can infect or kill cultured human cells. It turned out “viral loads in those samples were extremely low” leading experts to suggest that “Wuhan’s asymptomatic carriers are not infectious.”

Samples collected from the surfaces of the personal belongings of these asymptomatic cases — toothbrushes, mugs, masks, and towels — have tested negative for Covid-19.

A total of 1,174 close contacts of the 300 cases have also tested negative for the coronavirus. “No asymptomatic people were found to have infected others,” said Lu Zuxun, a public health expert from Wuhan’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Covid-19 negative tests show Wuhan is safe

Since the last case on April 3 and the end of lockdown on April 8, there had been no new case in Wuhan. On May 11, a cluster of five new cases were reported, all from the same residential compound. They were all asymptomatic. (China does not count asymptomatic cases in its official tally of confirmed infections until they show symptoms).

Fearing a second wave and to reassure those still living in fear across Wuhan after Covid-19 claimed over 3,869 lives, a mass population screening was launched over a two-week period.

Despite Hubei having 68,135 confirmed cases and 4,512 deaths (Dec 31 to June 5) there were only 300 asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases out of the almost 10 million screened.

Mass screening vs targeted screening

Many worried people demand governments to do mass screening campaigns. The Wuhan Test Blitz showed that the cost of doing a thorough, almost 100 per cent coverage, campaign is extremely high. Even though they tried to save costs by pooling swabs (five to a test), they still spent 900 million yuan to test the 9.899 million population.

“RM543 million to find only 300 positive cases?” some cynics may cry.

But they needed to do that for Wuhan. They needed to know that over 9.899 million people living in Wuhan city were negative for Covid-19 and all the positive asymptomatic cases are isolated, their swabs did not grow the virulent virus, and they did not infect their contacts.

Li Lanjuan, one of China’s leading epidemiologists who had battled the virus on the front line in Wuhan said, “The data fully proves that Wuhan is safe and that the citizens are in good health, the city has basically recovered and should be treated equally with other cities.”

Mass screening is cost effective in enclosed populations when new cases occur but not for general population where prevalence is low.

When a positive case is found in enclosed environment like prisons, dormitories, or nursing homes, prompt mass screening and quarantine of everybody, regardless of symptoms, is vital and worth the cost. In such clusters, selective testing based on symptoms alone will miss the pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic infectious cases and may not break the transmission.

Hyper-alert case detection, testing (and retesting) on the slightest suspicion, and prompt, exhaustive, IT-assisted contact detection, testing, and quarantine will help prevent new clusters from kindling another conflagration.

Perhaps, this was what Dr van Kerkhove really meant to say. Where human and testing resources are limited and the epidemic is still on the bull-run, the return of investment to stop transmission is higher for active case and their contact detection. It is more cost effective to go after newly confirmed positive cases and quickly test and isolate all their contacts, regardless of symptoms, then to do random mass screening hoping to pick up asymptomatic cases.

Covid-19 cases are most infectious in the first two to 10 days after infection with or without symptoms. If our health inspectors can move faster than the virus (infector-infectee serial interval four to eight days) to track all contacts to test and quarantine them, transmission chains can be aborted.

WHO or CDC guidelines are suggestions for good practice based on current and evolving knowledge of a novel virus — they should be adapted not adopted.

Every nation must build up its independent panel of experts to avoid U-turn debacles from mixed messages and vested interests. We should not blindly follow external expert opinions and jump ship without consulting our own. Without reinventing the wheel, we can adapt these guidelines to match our capacity and the stage of our epidemic curve.

I am neither pro-China or anti-WHO. I am just pro-Health and pro-Malaysia.

Syabas to our DG and healthcare workers who are doing a great job keeping Covid-19 death rates and transmission low at great personal risk and sacrifice. Malaysia boleh.

Dr Tan Poh Tin is a public health trained paediatrician, associate professor, and disaster relief medical volunteer.