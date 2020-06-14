17 construction sites nationwide ordered to close down for not complying with SOP – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Seventeen out of the total 7,699 construction sites across the nation that have been monitored by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) were ordered to close down for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said 1,784 of the total construction sites checked by CIDB had adhered to the SOP while 370 others were given warning for their failure to comply with the SOP.

“While 17 construction sites have been ordered to close down for not complying with the SOP, 5,528 construction sites are still not in operation,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had conducted checks on 2,132 various premises during the Recovery Movmement Control Order (RMCO) period, thus far.

From those checks, 2,070 operators had adhered to the SOP while 59 others were given advice and three operators issued warning for not complying with the SOP.

“The goverment urges all operators as well as the general public to always comply with the SOP issued by the government,” he said.

He cautioned that operators of premises which flouted the SOP would see temporary closure for their businesses.

Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP, during its daily monitoring, had assured that the food supply in the country was sufficient to meet the demand.

“Not only is our food supply sufficient, but essential items are also easy to obtain throughout the country.

“Hence, we do not want our people to worry about food supply, which continues to be sufficient for all,” he added.