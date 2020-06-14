AirAsia extends sale of ‘Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’

KUCHING: AirAsia is extending the sale of its ‘Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ up till tomorrow (June 15) due to the overwhelming demand.

Priced at RM399, this offer enables pass-holders to redeem unlimited flights across 16 destinations within Malaysia for travelling period of up to March 31 next year.

To purchase the pass, visit airasia.com/deals.

Since its launch on June 11, over 12,000 flights have been redeemed with the first-flight redemption taking place only seven minutes after the pass went up for sale.

Kuching and Kota Kinabalu are crowd favourites, while other top destinations include Tawau, Sibu and Penang.

For the time being, travelling for the months July and August records the highest number of flights redeemed.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and enthusiasm in helping to revive and accelerate the recovery of domestic tourism.

“AirAsia is proud to provide a much-needed boost to the economy with our great value airfares, particularly during these challenging times.

“We look forward to welcoming all of you on-board AirAsia flights soon and please don’t forget to follow all the advice on the new ways of flying, including making sure that you wear masks at all times, sanitise regularly, utilise our contactless procedures wherever possible, arrive at the airport at least three hours before your flight and pre-book your hot meals online.

“At AirAsia, the health and well-being of our passengers remain our paramount concern,” said AirAsia Malaysia chief executive Riad Asmat in a press statement yesterday.

Apart from complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, and is also taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests.

