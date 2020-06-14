AirAsia: In-flight social distancing not mandatory as infection risk is low based on IATA report

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd has welcomed the government’s decision to not make in-flight social distancing mandatory, quoting the International Airline Transport Association (IATA)’s assertion that the risk of infection while flying is very low.

“Planes have features that lower the risk of in-flight infection such as High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which ensure the air inside planes is always clean, and the air quality is comparable to that in a hospital operating room,’ AirAsia chief executive officer Riad Asmat told Bernama.

He said AirAsia also welcomed the reopening of domestic travel following the recent announcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) as well as incentives such as RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses applicable until December next year.

“Holding strong to our mantra ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’, we wholeheartedly support the government’s launch of the ‘Unlimited Pass’ to stimulate and revive Malaysia’s domestic tourism,” he said.

On June 7, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced several relaxations under the RMCO, including allowing interstate travel from June 10.

Following that, AirAsia launched its ‘Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ at RM399 for all AirAsia BIG members based in Malaysia. It can be purchased via the ‘Unlimited 399’ tab in AirAsia’s website, or mobile app from June 11 to 13, 2020, for travelling between June 25, 2020 and March 31, 2021. — Bernama