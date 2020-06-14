Application for Young Agropreneur Grant open year round now

BELURAN: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry has now opened the application for Young Agropreneur Grant throughout the year instead of selected months before this to encourage more young people to continue developing the national food industry.

Previously, those applying for the grant could only do so in January, May and September, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

“Since 2016, about 6,005 young agropreneurs have received grants in the form of RM20,000 worth of goods amounting to a total allocation of RM104.35 million.

“This year, RM20 million was allocated to develop 1,200 young agropreneurs. For the first phase of this year, a total of 238 applicants have received approval for Young Agropreneur Grant worth RM4.01 million,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah Young Agropreneur Grant presentation ceremony here.

Kiandee said his ministry had also taken the initiative to deliver the Young Agropreneur Food Aid Kit to the disadvantaged group in the state.

According to him, the initiative was to assist Sabah’s young agropreneurs involved in food processing sector who had faced difficulties during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“In addition to helping the less fortunate, this initiative is also an opportunity to promote products by Sabah’s young agropreneurs,” he added. – Bernama