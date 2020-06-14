Body of 52-year-old man found drowned near Sungai Murum in Belaga

BELAGA: The body of a 52-year-old Johny Mering who was feared drowned after falling into Sungai Murum in Belaga yesterday while catching fish was found today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the victim’s body was recovered at around 11.30am by the villagers who participated the search and rescue operation (SAR).

“The body was found floating about 200 metres from the location where he was reported missing,” it said.

Bintulu Bomba chief Christus Buson said they were alerted about the incident at around 7pm by a member of Belaga Volunteer Firefighting Team (PBS), following a police report lodged by an eye witness at 2.25pm earlier.

Four Bomba personnel led by Winston Tan were dispatched to the scene at around 9am today and a SAR operation was immediately launched.

They were assisted by four PBS members and 30 local villagers including policemen and personnel from Civil Defence Force.

The SAR operation ended at 1.15pm.