Body of missing fisherman found washed ashore at Belawai beach

TANJUNG MANIS: The body of one of fishermen who were reported missing after their boat overturned at Tanjung Melubak in Belawai yesterday evening, has been found at Belawai beach about 6.45am today.

Sarikei police chief Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang said that the body of 52-year-old Ibrahim Abang Resdi was found washed ashore next to his boat about one kilometre from where the incident was reported to have happened.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation will continue to search for the victim’s friend identified as Elfika Ahmad, 29, who also went missing in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Awang Arfian said that the two fishermen were reported missing after their boat capsized due to the strong waves at about 7.30pm on Saturday.