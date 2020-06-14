Cops suspected of accepting bribe nabbed

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak detained two police officers Friday night for allegedly receiving RM10,000 bribe in exchange for not taking action against a drug case suspect.

According to MACC, the two policemen – a 47-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a 42-year-old sergeant, were arrested around 10pm on Friday at the MACC Sarawak office after they were questioned.

They were charged in court yesterday and Magistrate Mohd Shukri Mokhtar granted a five day remand for both suspects starting yesterday to assist investigations.

According to MACC, the case is being investigated under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 for Soliciting/Receiving Gratification (Bribe).

If found guilty, offenders can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million whichever is higher or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both.