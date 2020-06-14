Covid-19: Death toll rises to 121 after one more death recorded in M’sia today – Health DG

KUCHING: The Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia has risen to 121 as one more death was recorded today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 121st death (Case 7,468) involved a male Indian national aged 67 who was a detainee at the Immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil.

“The deceased had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney diseases. He was found unconscious at the depot and was rushed to Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

“He died on June 12 and test results from Covid-19 screening revealed that he was positive for the virus,” he said at the Covid-19 daily update press conference in Putrajaya today, adding that the case was currently under investigation and pending for full autopsy result.

As of 12pm today, he said that eight new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases to 8, 453.

Out of the eight cases, two were imported cases while the remaining six were locally-transmitted cases.

“Out of the six locally-transmitted cases, four of them were Bangladeshis from the Kuala Lumpur Construction Site 2 cluster while the remaining two involved Malaysian nationals.

“For the locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians, one case was found from the clinical case influenza-like illness screening, involving a polytechnic student from Bintulu; while the other was from the screening conducted at an elderly care centre in Melaka,” he said.

On a positive note, he said there are 35 cases have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the wards today, bringing total recovered cases to 7,346.

Currently, the total cases that are still active are at 986, where four of them are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).