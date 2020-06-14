Covid-19: One new positive case recorded in Sarawak today, Bintulu now yellow zone

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one new positive case of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 557 since the first case was reported on March 13.

In a statement today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committed stated that the new case was reported in Bintulu, involving a student who is studying at a public higher learning institution in Mukah who went home in Bintulu last March.

The female student was tested positive following a directive from SDMC to screen all higher learning institution students coming back to their respective hometowns.

Initial investigation found that the student received visits from several relatives during Hari Raya last month.

Efforts are being made by the Bintulu Health Office to track down all close contacts of the student, while the source of her infection is being investigated.

Following the detection of a new case in Bintulu, the district has not been classified as a yellow zone, together with Kuching, Samarahan and Simunjan.

Other 36 districts in Sarawak are still classified as green zones.

No new recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, while 19 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded, with 24 still waiting for their lab test results.

To date, there are seven active cases being treated where six are in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) while one is the student at Bintulu Hospital.

The death toll for Sarawak remains at 17.

SDMC also recorded 22 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making a total of 749 of them being quarantined at 14 hotels across the state.

In Kuching there are 190 PUS cases, 307 in Miri, 45 in Bintulu, 16 in Limbang, and 191 in Sibu.