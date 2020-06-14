Deputy PKR Women chief,35 others leave party

SHAH ALAM: Deputy PKR Women chief Dr Daroyah Alwi resigned from the party, effective yesterday to become an independent assemblywoman.

Dr Daroyah, who is Sementa assemblywoman, also resigned from all her positions in PKR, saying that she had lost faith in the party’s president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and the party’s leadership.

“I have lost confidence in the president and party leadership regarding the idealism of its struggles and the direction of the party, which has now led to disunity,” she told a special press conference here yesterday.

Another 35 PKR leaders at the central, state and branch levels also resigned from the party yesterday.

“Among those who quit the party with me today are Selangor PKR Women vice-presidents Salmah Ismail and Shoba Selvarajoo, PKR Kapar deputy chief K Vasantha Kumar, PKR Kapar permanent chairman Norkhalim Mohamed and PKR Kapar secretary Mohd Ruzaini Mohd Sani,” she said.

Dr Daroyah added that she was deeply upset by the sackings and suspensions of PKR members, especially involving individuals who had been working hard for the party since its inception in 1999.

She said with her resignation, she would no longer be involved in the political power struggles and would, instead, concentrate on the welfare of the people whom she represented.

Asked about her post as deputy speaker of Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Dr Daroyah said she had also resigned from the position and would write a letter regarding the matter as soon as possible.

Commenting on the topic of joining other political parties, Dr Daroyah said she was not looking in that direction but would be friendlier towards Perikatan Nasional (PN), which formed the federal government.

The breakdown of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly now sees PKR holding 18 seats, DAP with 16 seats, Amanah with eight seats, Bersatu with five seats, Umno with five seats, PAS with one seat, and Independent with three seats. — Bernama