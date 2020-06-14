‘Divorce cases in Sarawak at critical stage’

KUCHING: The number of divorce cases in Sarawak has reached a critical level, registering more than 1,000 cases annually, observes Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The state Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said based on statistics from the Sarawak Syariah Court, divorce cases involving Muslim couples were 2,761 in 2018, while 724 cases were recorded between January and September last year.

Regarding divorces involving non-Muslim couples, the Sarawak High Court recorded 1,303 cases in 2017, and 1,107 cases in 2018.

Fatimah also said according to Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (Council for Customs and Traditions Sarawak), the number of divorce cases involving couples whose marriages were conducted under ‘adat’ (customary) law stood at 1,574 in 2017, and 1,427 in 2018.

“Based on the data, divorce cases involving Muslims and non-Muslims in Sarawak have reached a critical level, with the number reaching more than 1,000 (cases) a year,” the minister said while officiating at the ‘Virtual Marriage Course’ graduation ceremony via Zoom on Friday evening.

Fatimah stressed that the spirit of resilience was critical for families today in facing the challenges of globalisation and development.

She pointed out the need for concerted efforts in identifying the dimensions, work models and intervention programmes that could contribute to reinforcing the family institution.

“In this regard, the Department of Women and Family Sarawak (JWKS) has taken the initiative of introducing a family programme, dubbed ‘The Marriage Course: How To Build A Long Lasting Relationship’ under ‘Core 2- The Strengthening of Family Institutions,” she said, adding that the programme had continued to be run during the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO periods, using the Zoom meeting-broadcast app.

The programme involved seven sessions (one session per week), and each session would run for two hours and 15 minutes.

Sixty-three people took part in the programme, which ran from April 15 to June 6, with the closing ceremony held on Friday night.