Ecotourism centres to reopen tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, which have been closed to public visitation since March 18 when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced by the Government, will be reopened to visitors tomorrow (June 15) with ‘safety first’ in mind.

Disclosing this yesterday, Director of Sabah Wildlife Department Augustine Tuuga said this move followed the announcement by the Government that the ecotourism sector could now operate as usual.

He stressed that the centres will, however, still adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KEPKAS), National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Health, Malaysia (KKM) with regard to strict preventive measures on the spread of Covid-19.

“Please be clear that the three popular tourist spots are only open to locals and Malaysian visitors for the time being. I advise visitors in the interest of personal safety to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which has been set as the new norm to avoid the spread of Covid-19 while visiting these centres,” Tuuga said in a statement issued here.