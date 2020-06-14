Fire partially destroys sports equipment store at shopping mall in Kuching

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) successfully extinguished a fire which destroyed a section of a sports equipment shop on the ground floor of Boulevard Shopping Mall, Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a call of the incident around 7am before deploying a team of firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station.

“The operations commander reported that the fire was on the ground floor of the sports equipment shop in the shopping mall.

“The firefighters had to force their way into the mall as it was still shuttered,” said a Bomba spokesperson in a statement today.

The fire had damaged 15 per cent of the shop’s counter and did not affect other parts of the premises and mall building.

The fire was fully extinguished at 7.40am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.