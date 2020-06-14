Gillian crowned Ratu Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Upko

KOTA KINABALU: Gillian Gwyneth Hendry representing Lahad Datu was crowned as Ratu Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Upko Online 2020.

The finale, which was held online recently via Upko Malaysia Facebook page saw Gillian winning the title against nine other finalists.

She took home RM1,500 worth of prizes.

First runner-up was Marschella Pezol from Karambunai, who won RM1,000 worth of prizes while second runner-up from Kota Belud, Debbie Christa brought home prizes worth RM800.

With RM500 worth of prizes, fourth placing went to Arcyca Alex from Tambunan, followed by Shironiah Mansanah from Kota Marudu with RM300 worth of prizes.

Debbie of Kota Belud also won The Most Likes on Facebook subsidiary title, while Marschella won the The Best Makeup.

Another subsidiary title, The Best Hairdo, was won by a finalist from Pensiangan, Alice Markus.

All the subsidiary titles won RM100 worth of prizes.

The finale held on Friday night which judged 10 finalists from a total of 38 contestants, was organised by Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu (Upko).

The online event was viewed by 70,000 netizens and shared by 2,200 Facebook users.

The launching was graced by the party’s president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Earlier in his speech, he said the event is aimed to educate the people about the good values and appreciation towards food according to the legend of Huminodun in the new norm.