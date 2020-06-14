I am not a frog, I am a tiger – Jimmy

KOTA KINABALU: Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong has denied talk that he is resigning from his post in the State Government.

“I am not resigning, in fact I want to support the government even more,” the DAP Sabah advisor said when asked to comment on the rumours that had been circulating on social media.

“There are also rumours that I will jump but I am not a frog, I am a tiger… only jump over the mountains not jump over to the other (side),” Wong told reporters yesterday.

The Sri Tanjong assemblyman stressed that his involvement in politics is not for monetary gains but to be the voice of the rakyat.

“But as a member of the state cabinet system, I am unable to be vocal especially during the State Assembly sitting. Therefore, I am asking Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to ‘reposition’ me to enable me to do more for the government.

“I am not seeking a minister’s post as I want to be able to speak more freely. I want to be in a position where I can reply to the opposition’s questions especially during the State Assembly sittings.

“Perhaps, it is better for me to be a government backbencher as I think I can be more efficient in this post,” said Wong, adding, “now I am 70, I want to spend the time I have before retiring, to do as much as I can for the people. I can speak for them so that the government can see the urgency and take immediate action.

He believed that with him being able to speak out about issues affecting the people and government, the state would have a better government.

Wong however stressed that if his request was approved, he would still continue to assist the Chief Minister and state Government in land matters, something which he, as the Assistant Minister now, is tasked with.

Wong also said that as a people oriented person, he wants to be on the ground with the rakyat.

“Our Chief Minister is good and kindhearted, he is very concerned about the people and will always accept initiatives that are good for the people,” he added.