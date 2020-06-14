Immigration Dept UTC offices fully operational beginning tomorrow

KUCHING: The Immigration Department offices at Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) in Kuching, Sibu and Miri will be fully operational beginning tomorrow.

However, members of the public who intend to go the Immigration counters at these UTCs are advised to fix appointments prior to their visits.

This can be done through the department’s Sistem Temujanji Online (STO) via https://sto.imi.gov.my, which can be accessed starting today.

“Our clients must also scan QR Code at our office and (before that) to register as MySejahtera app users.

“They will also have their body temperatures taken as we do not allow entry to those with a temperature above 37.5°C.

“They must wear face masks when communicating with the personnel at the counter. Practise social distancing, and always sanitise your hands. Hand sanitisers are provided at the entrance of every UTC and the Immigration office,” said a statement from the department’s corporate services and strategic planning unit.

Members of the public are also advised to go to the department’s website www.imi.gov.my, or its Facebook page for more details.

They can also contact its hotline 03-88882010, or the department’s operations room in Sarawak via 082-429437.