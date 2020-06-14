Ismail Sabri: 10 out of 2,921 Malaysians returning from abroad since June 10 test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Ten out of the total 2,921 Malaysians who have returned from abroad since June 10 have been tested positive for Covid-19, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had placed its personnel at all entry points into Malaysia to conduct screening for Covid-19.

“Since June 10, 2,921 Malaysians have been screened. Of the total, 2,911 were tested negative and allowed for mandatory home quarantine.

“But 10 others were tested positive for Covid-19 and sent to hospital for treatment,” he told the daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said a total of 575 Malaysians returned from overseas through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday.

Of the total, he said 573 individuals were tested negative for Covid-19 and ordered to undergo mandatory home quarantine while two others were tested positive for Covid-19 and sent to hospital for treatment.

“I would like to remind those who are undergoing mandatory home quarantine to abide by all the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.”

Among the SOP, he said, was wearing the wrist band issued by MoH.

He warned that it would be an offence for if these individuals were found to have cut-off the wrist band, as they could be compounded RM1,000 or charged in court.

“So please wear the wrist band until the 13th day when a second screening is done. If they’re tested negative again, they can then take off the wrist band,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested six individuals yesterday for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and issued compounds to 13 individuals for various offences committed under the RMCO.

He said PDRM had informed him that the flow of traffic throughout the country had been smooth and that traffic congestion did not take place.

“Our people have complied with the SOP issued by the government. Just that I’m worried about today as people start to return to their places of work from their respective hometowns.

“I appeal to them to be more cautious on the road to ensure the safety of yourselves so as to reach your destinations safe and sound,” he added.