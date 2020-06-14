Ismail Sabri: Citizens still not allowed to travel abroad, case-to-case for students sitting for exams

KUCHING: Malaysia’s travel policy remains tight and restricted with no citizens being allowed to travel abroad except for cases whereby students need to sit for their examinations, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said the government still disallowed Malaysians to travel overseas but permissions would be given on a case-to-case basis.

“To date, our policy remains the same, that Malaysians are not allowed to travel abroad except for certain reasons like students who need to sit for examinations. This, we will allow but it is a case-to-case basis.

“Applications must be made at the Immigration Department of Malaysia,” he said when responding to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri stressed that Malaysia will still shut the door on foreigners, who planned to visit the country.

However, he said certain groups or individuals such as diplomats and participants of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme would be allowed entry into the country.

“Our door remains closed to foreigners. But for certain cases, they will be allowed by Immigration Malaysia,” he said.

For athletes who may need to undergo training overseas, Ismail Sabri said they had not received any applications from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the matter.

At present, he said the government was not in favour of sending Malaysian athletes overseas.

“We will, however, consider if there is an application. Japan, a country which is hosting the Summer Olympics has postponed the games to next year.

“Japan is taking stringent measures on this and we must follow suit and be stringent,” he added.