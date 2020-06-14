Ismail Sabri expresses appreciation to everyone working tirelessly in combating Covid-19

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has recorded his highest appreciation to all frontliners and individuals who have been working tirelessly in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Defence Minister also extended sincere thanks to the families of frontliners for their undivided support for the frontliners in discharging their duties to protect the country.

“On May 1, the government introduced Movement Control Order (MCO) for five weeks. And now we are at Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Time flies, and I’ve been with you all for three months, at 2pm every day. Allow me to announce that this is the last day I am having this daily update press conference.

“After today, there will be no more colourful batik shirts which have been likened by some quarters to kuih-muih (local delights) and kek lapis (layered cakes),” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said he would be calling for similar press conferences three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning this week.

He also thanked the media personnel for playing their role in disseminating accurate information to the community, as well as all Malaysians for complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I thank you all for your cooperation and support.”

Even though the country is presently under RMCO, the minister called upon everyone to abide by the SOP at all times.

“RMCO does not mean that we can forget about the new norm. We must continue to practise social distancing and comply with the SOP to stay safe,” added Ismail Sabri.