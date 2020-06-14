Ismail Sabri: Govt may consider closing down public places to avoid new Covid-19 cluster

KUCHING: The federal government may consider reverting to its previous decision and close down public places like zoo in a bid to avoid seeing a new Covid-19 cluster, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today, he said he had come across posts on social media that some concerned individuals had alerted that certain visitors at Zoo Negara failed to practise social distancing, which is part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

“I have informed the Inspector-General of Police who said he would send a team of SOP compliance task force to monitor the situation at Zoo Negara,” he said.

Even though the country is now at Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Ismail Sabri reminded all that this did not mean that they could do anything they preferred without complying with the SOP.

He stressed that the SOP must be adhered to, failing which, the government could retract its decision especially if any individuals had done things that posed risks or threats to the community at large.

“If there are Covid-19 positive cases at Zoo Negara because visitors failed to comply with the SOP, the zoo will be closed again.

“We must together comply with the SOP. I advise all to do the same not just at Zoo Negara but everywhere else,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, felt that the last thing the country needed was another new Covid-19 cluster.

“God willing, the police will take swift action at Zoo Negara. I hope there is no new zoo cluster. So be cautious when you visit the zoo,” he added.

He said the police would no longer conduct door-to-door checks since the Aidilfitri celebration was over.

Although there would not be any presence of enforcement personnel on the ground, he appealed to all to play their part in protecting themselves and their families and communities.

“There will be no more frontliners to monitor houses but we must be the frontliners ourselves to protect ourselves. We must uphold self-discipline and practise social distancing,” said Ismail Sabri.