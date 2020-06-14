Ismail Sabri: M’sia among top five countries with high public approval in combating Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING: Malaysia is among the top five countries across the globe with high public approval in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today, the Defence Minister said with the cooperation of all Malaysians and sacrifice of all frontliners, the country had succeeded in bringing the pandemic under control.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia has successfully emerged an exemplary country in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“At the global level, Malaysia is among the top five countries with high public approval in this combat of pandemic,” said the Defence Minister.

Ismail Sabri said the whole world had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government, under the leadership of Muhyiddin, had made a massive decision to lead the country into Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18.

He added that today marked the 89th day that Malaysia had entered the MCO with the current phase at Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.