Lawyer linked to RM155 million Risda land deal remanded

KOTA KINABALU: Michael Pursuis Ubu, the lawyer who has been linked to a controversial 2014 Risda land deal, was remanded by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (Sabah) yesterday.

Ubu, 63, was escorted by MACC officers to the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex at 9.40am wearing an orange shirt and accompanied by his lawyer Zahir Shah. He left the court at 10.33am.

It is learnd that Ubu presented himself at the MACC office at 1.30pm on Friday to assist investigation.

He was then detained at 4.15pm the same day.

Ubu was remanded for seven days and to be investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, for criminal breach of trust by public servant or agent.

MACC has been tracking down Ubu since 2017 in connection with the RM155 million Risda land deal.

The case involved the sale of two plots of land in Tongod to Risda in 2014.

The deal fell through after a downpayment had been paid by Risda through Ubu’s legal firm.

On Thursday (June 11) Sabah Infrastructure Development, Minister Datuk Peter Anthony claimed trial to five money laundering charges at the Sessions Court involving RM8.75 million.

The first two charges against Peter, who is also Melalap assemblyman, were under pre amendment Act of Anti-Money Laundering and Anti Terrorism Financing Act 2001, while the third to the fifth charges were under post amendment Act of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The charges stated that Peter had been allegedly involved in illegal activities and allegedly accepted money obtained from illegal activities between July 24, 2014 and December 7, 2015 at a bank branch here.

Peter was granted RM500,000 bail with two local sureties and his international passport be impounded by the court.