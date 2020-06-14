Man drowns as 4WD plunges into monsoon drain

PENAMPANG: A man drowned while his wife and child escaped when their four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into a monsoon drain at Jalan Panglima Banting, here on Friday.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the 8 pm incident happened as the family were heading to Putra Pogun from Donggongon.

“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle before it plunged into a monsoon drain.

“The wife and child managed to climbed out from the vehicle to safety, but unfortunately the victim was believed trapped in the driver’s seat,” said Haris.

Fire and Rescue personnel managed to remove the victim’s body from the vehicle a couple of hours later.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.