MBKS to implement its policies once normalcy returns after movement restrictions are lifted, says mayor

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will continue to implement all its newly introduced policies once normalcy returns after months of movement restrictions, said its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee said the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) in March and its subsequent conditional and recovery versions in the following months had put some policies that the council intended to implement in areas under its jurisdiction on hold.

“We were supposed to be officially launching the ‘No Plastic Straw’ campaign on March 14 and the container bus stops on March 18,” said Wee when asked to comment. Coincidentally, MCO was imposed nationwide on March 18.

In regard to setting up smoking corners at highly dense eatery places, Wee said aside from public spaces and eateries areas, most shopping malls under MBKS’s jurisdictions have already designated smoking zones for their customers.

In December last year, Wee had said that the council would look into setting up smoking zones outside of coffeeshops to accommodate smokers while encouraging them to quit the habit.

“I’m not encouraging smokers, but I think we have to get them a place not strictly under the sun or rain. We will try to be creative setting up the smoking zones,” Wee was previously reported as saying.

Moreover, the mayor remarked he had been appealing to the public via his Facebook page to comply with the smoking ban at eateries as members of the public were discovered to light up their cigarettes inside the premises after dine-in was allowed.

For the first offence, the compound is RM250 but would be reduced to RM150 if settled within one month from the date of notice. Second offences would be fined a full RM250 and the third and subsequent offences would be RM350.

As for the innovative ‘container bus stops’, also known as mobile bus stops, Wee said one had already been set up right in front of SJK(C) Chung Hua No. 3 at Jalan Padungan here.

Wee reportedly said in February that 12 mobile bus stops would be set up around the city to cater for the free school bus service initiative by the state government.

The mobile bus stops concept was conceived in view of the free school service that might change their routes in the future.

“The public has to understand. Since the implementation of MCO on March 18 till today, our staff are all into the fight against Covid-19 outbreak, which is our priority now and we are actively enforcing all the standards operating procedures related to it.”

“So, in regard to all our policies, we will definitely follow up with what we have left behind (once everything settles down),” said Wee.

Nonetheless, Wee hoped the public would be more environmentally conscious while ensuring everyone is in good health conditions and people from all walks of life can play a part in making the world a better place.