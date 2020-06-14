Police presence at bus terminal helps in SOP compliance

SIBU: The presence of policemen at Sibu Bus Terminal has greatly helped in making sure that every passenger strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing face masks throughout their journey.

According to the head of Police Community Security and Crime Prevention Division, DSP Ariffin Bahar, when contacted through WhatsApp yesterday, they were about 80 policemen on the ground working in two shifts from 8am to midnight every day.

“They patrol areas including bus terminals under four police stations in Sibu District. They are doing this until Aug 31 when the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) ends.”

He added that for failure to comply with the SOPs, the bus companies could take action against the passengers like taking them off the bus.

A check at the Sibu Bus Terminal yesterday saw that everybody was using face masks.

The police are closely monitoring express buses departing the terminal after Sarawak Bus Transport Company Association reported that several passengers refused to wear face masks when inside their buses.