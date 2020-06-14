RM208,000 to clear drains in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Rainy season means floods occurring in the State and Penampang is one of the districts that is usually affected by the natural disaster.

So in order to mitigate flooding in the district especially in flood prone areas like Kibabaig, Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking has instructed local authorities and community leaders to carry out measures like clearing drains of debris.

The Public Works Department and Irrigation Department as well as the Penampang District Council have been instructed to clear all the drains in Penampang to ensure smooth water flow during the heavy rainfall in May and June.

This process has reduced the impact of floods in the area compared to previous years and for villages, their respective MPKK has been entrusted with the cleaning of drains there to reduce the impact of floods.

Darell said that RM4,000 has been allocated to each of the 52 MPKK in Penampang district for this purpose and the financial assistance was channeled through the Penampang Parliamentary Office.

“We provided the assistance to facilitate the clean up work done by the MPKK committees especially of the drains in the villages. We hope that what was done can reduce the impact of floods.

“We also advise the community to work together not to dump garbage in the river or drains to prevent flooding,” he added.

The financial aid was disbursed several weeks before the Movement Control Order came into effect last March. In addition to purchasing equipment for gotong – royong activities, the financial aid was used by some villages to rent an excavator to clear the drains in their villages.

This is a pro-active action aimed at reducing the impact of floods in the village and the flood prevention program was introduced in March 2019 and has succeeded in reducing the impact of floods.