RM208,000 to clear drains in Penampang

Darell

KOTA KINABALU: Rainy season means floods occurring in the State and Penampang is one of the districts that is usually affected by the natural disaster.

So in order to mitigate flooding in the district especially in flood prone areas like Kibabaig, Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking has instructed local authorities and community leaders to carry out measures like clearing drains of debris.

The Public Works Department and Irrigation Department as well as the Penampang District Council have been instructed to clear all the drains in Penampang to ensure smooth  water flow  during  the  heavy rainfall in May and June.

This process has reduced the impact of floods in the area compared to previous years  and for villages, their respective  MPKK has been entrusted with the cleaning of drains  there  to reduce the impact of floods.

Darell  said that  RM4,000  has been allocated to  each  of the  52 MPKK in Penampang district for this purpose  and the financial assistance  was channeled  through the Penampang Parliamentary Office.

“We provided  the  assistance to facilitate the clean  up work done by the MPKK committees especially  of the drains in the villages. We hope that what was done can  reduce the impact of floods.

“We also advise the community to work together not to dump garbage in the river or drains to prevent flooding,” he added.

The financial aid was  disbursed  several weeks before the Movement Control Order came into effect last March. In addition to purchasing equipment for gotong – royong activities, the financial aid was used by some villages to  rent  an  excavator to clear  the drains in their villages.

This is a pro-active action aimed at reducing the impact of floods in the village and the flood prevention program was introduced in March 2019 and has succeeded in reducing the impact of floods.

