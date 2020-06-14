Shelling out best care for staff in quarantine

EVER since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, life has changed for billions of people around the world.

Drastic adjustments have to be made as whole towns and cities get locked down to fight the virus.

At home, a cordon sanitaire known as the Movement Control Order was imposed on March 18 to break the chain of infection.

The new social and working norms during this period of restricted movement included social distancing, staying home, and working from home to prevent the virus spreading through clusters of people.

For Shell Malaysia’s offshore staff in transit, it meant being away from their loved ones and out of their comfort zones. Being isolated — even though temporary — could harm physical and mental health.

But Shell and its workforce are known for their grit in navigating challenging times.

Drilling supervisor Izwan Ariffin was among the earlier batch of offshore staff undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine at Shell’s Offshore Transit Centre (OTC) in Miri.

The 30-year-old from Kuala Lumpur was able to quickly adjust to the two-week isolation by exploring creative ways to pass time.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say I have absolutely no complaints while being quarantined here — good crib and good meals,” he said, likening the OTC to his ‘man cave’.

Izwan, who has been with Shell for the past five years, even came up with a daily routine that included virtual meetings with his team as well as online tuition and daycare for his two young children apart from indoor jogging and karaoke under the shower.

Along the way, he also made a new friend — a cat he named Kamal.

“It’s just one of the stray cats that love to linger outside my balcony. Watching his playful behaviour reminds me of my kids at home,” he shared.

While trying to make the most of his days in isolation, Izwan admitted being away from his family was quite challenging.

“The fact that I was two weeks away from them and the thought of my wife having to work from home and manage our two kids on her own were what really drained me.

“Moreover, trying to explain to my five-year-old daughter why I had to stay at a hotel for two weeks instead of being with her was another struggle,” he added.

Postgraduate course

For senior drilling supervisor Tony Winson, being in isolation was a great opportunity to work on the postgraduate course he signed up for last year.

“I recently completed my Master’s in Business Administration and am currently pursuing Project Management Professionals (PMP) certification by Project Management Institute (PMI).

“This solitary state has given me time to start my course while still assisting the rig and operations team with the day-to-day activities,” he said, adding that they had been communicating virtually on a regular basis.

Tony also spent time doing some light workouts, chatting with his wife over the phone or via video calls, and playing online games with friends when he was free.

However, he admitted that being in isolation was not easy.

“Of course, the first two days were good because I could do whatever I wanted at my own pace within the confined space but after the second day, the scenario changed and you pretty much didn’t want to be alone anymore.

“It took some getting used to and the only thing that kept me going was the need to get to work and stay safe for myself, my colleagues and the crew offshore.

“The isolation was necessary to ensure I’m infected. This will reassure the team offshore that they are not exposed to potential threats when new personnel board the rig,” said the 33-year-old from Kuala Lumpur.

Turning to yoga

Wellsite operations engineer Maryann Chang, who initially found difficulty coping with being disallowed to leave her hotel room for 14 days, channelled her energy to yoga.

“That was the main reason I started practising yoga — as a substitute for movement during the quarantine,” said the 27-year-old from Kuching.

She borrowed a yoga mat from the hotel and nailed a yoga pose she has been working on for quite some time.

“I always wanted to do a crane or crow pose and I have finally done it,” she enthused.

Apart from yoga, she did some high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to stay active and also called her family and friends to have someone to talk to.

“I hadn’t spoken to many of them in a while and those calls were one of the highlights of my days in isolation.”

She also spent time catching up on some TV series and movies as she rarely had the time when working offshore, saying she tried to read a book or two while putting in some hours of work.

Chang, who has been working for Shell since 2015, commended the company for providing an OTC facility for its offshore staff.

“I can say there have been many improvements made by the Shell and Marriott Hotel staff like providing a care team to help purchase and deliver essential items, and catering to food preferences to make everyone’s stay as pleasant as possible.”

Various OTCs

In line with the government’s directive, Shell has set up various OTCs for its upstream offshore staff outside Miri to undergo a compulsory two-week quarantine before going home or to their next work location. Its primary OTCs are located in Miri and Labuan.

Among the earliest groups placed at the Miri OTC were Shell’s contractor partner — the Geomatics Operations team. They began their 14-day quarantine on April 6 before boarding the vessel for offshore Sarawak.

On arrival at the OTC, the 14 personnel were thoroughly briefed by the auxiliary police on the do’s and don’t’s

To monitor their health, temperature and health screenings were conducted twice daily. Daily rations of packed food, groceries, and medicine were placed outside their doors to minimise physical contact.

Being in isolation can be taxing, both physically and emotionally. In addition to the 14-day quarantine before departure offshore, much of the offshore staff could have been away from loved ones up to several months in total.

Behind the scene, there is a dedicated team to care for those who have to be away from their families. The team works round the clock to ensure those in quarantine are well looked after.

A focal is located at every OTC to act as a contact point. Ordering food and other necessities is allowed and facilitated by the warden. Social distancing is strictly maintained at all times.

During Ramadan, Raya goodies were delivered during the breaking of fast. There were occasional treats of McDonald’s and nasi briyani to create a feeling of closeness to home and reduce the sense of isolation. The Shell management team did all it could to ensure its staff get through their isolation comfortably and safely.

Tremendous job

Shell Malaysia Upstream vice president Ivan Tan expressed his gratitude to the staff, the contractors and the team of volunteers for a tremendous job in supporting each other throughout the isolation

period.

“I’m immensely proud of the resilience our staff and contractors have shown during these unprecedented times. I also like to convey my heartfelt appreciation to their family members for their support and understanding.”

Shell is continuing to play its part as an essential service provider by ensuring the country has a reliable supply of energy during this challenging time.

This is made be possible by the dedicated Shell front-liners, who continue to support the country offshore or onshore.