SRDC to intensify operations to remove free roaming dogs in rabies-infected areas

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will intensify its operations to remove free roaming dogs in rabies-infected areas, said council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

In this regard, he reminded dog owners to confine their pets within their house and have the canines vaccinated.

“Our stray dogs catching operation will be intensified at rabies-infected areas.

“Again, I am urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated and keep the canines within their house compound as concerted efforts are needed to curb the spread of rabies,” he said when contacted today.

On Thursday, Sempurai visited the boy, who was bitten by a family pet dog at Jalan Sanhill Barat near SibuJaya, last month.

He noted the boy has recovered.

“Vegetables farmers (staying at the) surrounding (area in) Sanhill Barat, whose (houses) do not have gates and compound, (the) council (would like to) urge them to keep their dogs in cages.

“Everyone must play their role to curb the spread of rabies,” he stressed.

To note, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had said in a statement yesterday that there were 10 areas in Sibu where dogs were tested positive for rabies.

Earlier on, Sempurai together with a team from the council visited the SibuJaya Market and Tamu Market.

“I urge the market and Tamu traders to observe the social distancing. We cannot let our guard down just yet although we are entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase,” he highlighted.

The group also checked on the seven project sites.

On this, Sempurai said the projects comprised five Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) projects and two Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs).

From the seven projects, four have been completed, while the rest is still on-going, he revealed.