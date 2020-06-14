Teenagers arrested for allegedly riding motorcycles dangerously

KUCHING: Two teenagers were arrested by the police for allegedly riding on their motorcycles in a dangerous manner at Mile 18 Jalan Kuching-Serian on June 12.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest, said the duo were also found to be doing the ‘superman pose’ while speeding on the road.

“The suspects were also seen to be overtaking and challenging each other,” said Aidil, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The suspects were arrested during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ which were conducted in the area, which was participated by 10 police personnel.

On the same night, the police also arrested two male drivers for drink driving when their alcohol levels had exceeded the legal limit of blood alcohol content of 80 miligrammes (mg) alcohol per 100 mililitre (ml).

Both suspects were collared during a two hour ‘Op Mabuk’ operation held at Jalan Batu Kawa.

“Both suspect also admitted to drinking ‘langkau’. The case will be investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.