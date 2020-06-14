Two traders in Batu Kawa compounded for failing to comply with RMCO SOP

KUCHING: The Padawan police has issued compounds to two traders in Moyan Square, Batu Kawa for failing to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

The compounds were issued to a 38-year-old owner (male) of a sundry shop and a 41-year-old fresh meat seller (female) between 11.30am to 12pm yesterday.

“Both individuals failed to follow the SOP which are to ensure social distancing, writing down the names and phone numbers of their customers and conduct a temperature check,” said Padawan district police chief Aidil Bolhassan when contacted today.

He added that both individuals had been given advice and warnings by the police in the last few days to follow the SOP. However, the advice fell on deaf ears.

Both were compounded under Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas)(No.7) Regulations 2020. The offence is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

They were also brought to the Kota Sentosa police station for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the Padawan police has also arrested a male suspect for allegedly breaking into an office at the Batu Kawa new township on April 7.

The suspect from Jalan Batu Kawa is alleged to have stolen three air conditioner units, one wireless Wifi router and one desktop computer.

“The suspect was arrested around 10.40am this morning at the Batu Kawa new township by a team from the district’s Criminal Investigations Department,” said Aidil.

He also revealed that the suspect is a food stall operator at the same township and have two past criminal records under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“When questioning, the suspect did not admit to the crime,” he added.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and the suspect is currently under lock-up at the Siburan police station.