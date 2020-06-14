Virtual run committee pays visit to Phoong

KOTA KINABALU: JCI Moyog and St John Ambulance KOCAD paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Youth and Sports, Phoong Jin Zhe in Wisma Muis on Friday.

The courtesy visit was aimed to introduce The Royal Beast Virtual Run 2020 to Phoong Jin Zhe, highlighting the upcoming event to garner his support .

Phoong responded positively to this event mission and collaboration between the two NGOs.

He hoped that The Royal Beast Run committee would continue its good work in creating positive change for the local community especially in Sabah.

The Early Bird registration starts from June 1 to 15 and the Standard registration begins from June 16 to July 15.

The running period for this virtual run will start from August 1 till 31.

Participants who have registered for this virtual run event will be given a complimentary Medical Kit and a Royal Beast Run T-Shirt; in addition those who fully participated the 21km virtual run will be given an E-Certificate to signify their 21km completion.

For more details, you may visit either party’s Facebook Page or The Royal Beast Run official facebook page.

KOCAD has committed to contribute any earnings from the virtual run to replace an existing ambulance( model 1993), provide essential first aid training to school and corporations.

Meanwhile, JCI MOYOG will be contributing their earnings from this event to purchase 100 units of spectacles for under privilege children under project “SEE 2020”.

SEE 2020 is a program to raise awareness amongst public on children’s with amblyopia difficulties.