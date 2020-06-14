Wan Junaidi: Bank Rakyat, Tekun Nasional to go rural

KUCHING: Bank Rakyat and Tekun Nasional will enhance their service penetration in the state’s rural areas, says Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Due to the state’s huge landmass, Wan Junaidi said the state government had agreed that their officers be stationed at district offices throughout the state, which would save on utility cost and rental.

“I have requested Bank Rakyat to also consider the suggestions of Bank Negara Malaysia Sarawak’s director to expand their banking services to high density areas in Sarawak that have vibrant business environment,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said Bank Rakyat was the beneficiary of financial resources allocated by the state government to promote mobile banking in rural areas.

On SME Corporation, an agency under his ministry, he said it had been asked to set up online marketplaces for the industrial and agriculture sectors to enable agricultural produce from rural areas to access the market via their platform.

“My ministry has also been advised to set up our own delivery riders, apart from developing an online marketplace. This will create employment opportunities not only in food production but also in delivery service.”

Wan Junaidi said this was in line with the state government’s initiative to promote digital economy by promoting entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector. Further discussions would be held to create ‘synergy’ between the federal and state governments.

He added the delivery rider concept was similar to services provided by Grab and foodpanda, and a mobile application would be developed to provide the online delivery service.

“Existing delivery service providers such as Grab and foodpanda are not regarded as competitors but are there to complement our services.”

Tekun Nasional provides loan of between RM2,000 and RM10,000 to those who want to register as a delivery rider. The loan can be utilised to purchase a motorcycle or to fit their existing mode of transportation for delivery service.

“About 200 individuals have benefitted from the loans to become delivery riders,” said Wan Junaidi.

Meanwhile, in a press statement given to the media, Wan Junaidi said his ministry had provided financial assistance totalling RM540,000 to various cooperatives and entrepreneurs in the state as parts of efforts to assist and lessen their burden.

It was also stated that nine Tekun Nasional mini offices would be opened in Lundu, Serian, Daro, Sebuyau, Kanowit, Sibuti, Lachau, Betong and Marudi for the benefit of micro-entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Tekun Nasional is an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneurial and Cooperative Development that provides financing facilities to Bumiputeras to kick-start and expand their businesses.

Wan Junaidi said a detailed discussion would be held in the next two weeks between his ministry and the state government on the development of agriculture industry involving agro-entreprenuers.

“In the context of federal government, we want fresh graduates to be involved in the industry and also those who are unemployed,” said Wan Junaidi.

He said this was part of the federal initiative to enhance food security at the national level while helping the state as a food producing hub in the country.

He also said diversification would be promoted among cooperatives to venture into other sectors that offer greater growth potential, aside from providing financing service.