24-hour services, stores allowed to resume usual operating hours starting June 17 – Uggah

KUCHING: Stores providing 24-hour services are allowed to operate at their usual operating hours effective June 17, says State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said these include 24-hour convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, petrol stations, KFC, McDonald’s, and 24-hour food courts.

“SDMC has decided to allow stores providing 24-hour services to operate at their usual operating hours.

“However, all guidelines and standard operating procedures must be complied with at all times,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the SOP for beauty salons will be announced tomorrow.

“In fact, the SOP has been finalised this afternoon but we will release it tomorrow,” he said.

Last Friday, SDMC announced that all beauty salons and centres in the state can reopen on June 17.