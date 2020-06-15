Abdul Karim: Creative industry sector can resume operations starting June 17

KUCHING: The creative industry sector such as production house and studios can resume operations for productions such as music, filming, videography, photography, graphic design and animation with effect from June 17, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, they must observe the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“The production company must observe and comply with the regulations and licensing conditions under National Film Development Act (Act 244) and also filming permits issued by the Sarawak state government.

“The filming production crew shall provide their traveling record for the past four weeks for applications of the necessary licence and permits before they can start their operation. MySejahtera and COVIDtrace Sarawak are compulsory to be downloaded and registered by all the production crew,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Abdul Karim informed that all music, dance, theatre schools and photography studios would also allowed to operate with effect on June 17, by observing the necessary SOPs.

“For participants or students below 18 years old, the operator must seek for their parent’s approval with valid proof before conducting any activities.

“It is also encouraged for participants or students to bring and use their own instruments especially individual instruments like keyboards, violins, guitars, and others,” he said.

Museums, galleries, archives, handicraft centres and memorials can be opened to public from June 17 too, by observing the necessary SOPs, said the minister.

“Visitors are not allowed to use interactive area. Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by adults,” he said.

The details of the said SOPs can be downloaded through the Ministry’s website.