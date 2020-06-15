Abdul Karim: GPS members not easily swayed to switch camps

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members are not easily tempted to switch camps, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah amid claims that politicians were being lured away from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Asajaya assemblyman said there had been instances where ‘carrots’ had been dangled in front of GPS members to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) but they had resisted the temptation.

“Personally I see Sarawakian politicians, especially those from GPS, that they are very cultured. It’s not easy to resist a ‘carrot being dangled in front’.

“As a veteran politician, I have seen so many politicians jumping here and there. Dangle a bit, most of them would jump. There must have been something else behind. I’m not accusing them of receiving cash, but personally there must be something that drives them to jump.

“Not many people would want to become frogs. Because when you are called a frog politician, it comes with a very bad stigma whereby you are seen to be lacking credibility,” he said in a press conference today.

The Youth and Sports Minister cited an example where he had been contacted by a PH leader for support against PN in the past.

“I’ve even got a call from the other side also before, not asking me to jump over, but asking me to help gain supporters. I said no,” he said.

Asked to comment on the psychological warfare between former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and current prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and how it would affect Sarawak politics, he said this was a regular part of politics in the peninsula where the politicians there put the nation ahead of everything else.

Abdul Karim said it would be better to let Muhyiddin do his job tackling the Covid-19 issue while fixing the country’s economy which had been affected by the pandemic.

“It’s not easy to address these problems. Three months of not working (during the MCO), I think it has created a lot of burden and problems for a lot of people. Some have even lost their income.

“I hope the politicians there don’t be too power crazy. Don’t just adamant on being the prime minister. Give them (PN) some time to tackle Covid-19 and improve the economy.

“When we reach the time for the 15th General Election then that is the time we can fight for real,” he said.

Abdul Karim said Muhyiddin had done a very good job so far in handling the pandemic as well as in his effort to fix the country’s economy amidst the pandemic.

While noting that Muhyiddin had been receiving a lot of approval ratings from many Malaysians, Abdul Karim said he was confident that Muhyiddin and his team would be able to restore the country’s economy.

“I can see that the Malaysian public are very appreciative of what Muhyiddin is doing, except those several power-crazy politicians. They (politicians) put aside everything and only create uncertainties,” Abdul Karim said.