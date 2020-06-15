Adapt to new norms — STU 

KUCHING: Form 5 and 6 students returning to school in about two weeks’ time are advised to prepare themselves for the new norms of learning.

Apart from students, the school’s management should also abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) that had been set up as part of their daily routine, stressed Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Macky Joseph.

“Although schools are to be reopened in stages, STU suggests that students and their teachers continue their learning and teaching but under the new norms,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Education recently announced the reopening of secondary schools nationwide starting June 24 for candidates of public exams such as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malayia (STAM) as well as those taking international equivalent examinations.

Its minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the reopening would involve 500,444 students in 2,444 public secondary schools and a few hundred international schools nationwide.

He said the decision was made after taking into consideration the advice from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN) through the implementation of the School Reopening Management Guideline since April.

Meanwhile, Macky expressed his appreciation and congratulation to Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus for being appointed as the Sarawak Education Department director.

“We in STU receive this appointment well, especially when he (Abang Mat Ali) has assisted and cooperated with the state government and Sarawak Volunteers in managing the return of teachers teaching in Sarawak,” he said.

Macky added that the union was happy with the newly-appointed state education director, who he expected to cooperate with 40,385 teachers in 1,458 primary and secondary schools in Sarawak.