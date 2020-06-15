Bintulu authority to reopen 14 markets, hawker centres on June 17

BINTULU: The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) will reopen 14 markets and hawker centres from June 17 in line with the state government’s instructions under the Recovery Movement Control Order, said its general manager Rodziah Morshidi.

They are Pasar Utama Bintulu, Pasar Tamu Bintulu, Pasar Ikan Lama, Tapak Niaga Assyakirin, Tapak Niaga Food Truck Tg Batu, Pasar Hujung Minggu Jalan Tun Openg, Pusat Penjaja Local Centre Fair Choice, Pasar Sungai Plan, Gerai Pantai Tanjung Batu, Perhentian 1Malaysia, Pasar Medan Jaya, Pusat Penjaja Pasar Malam Bintulu, Pusat Penjaja Bandarjaya and Pusat Penjaja Pantai Muhibah.

Rodziah said before operations resume, all operators are required to carry out cleaning works.

“During the cleaning activities, the operators must continue to emphasise on personal hygiene by using face masks and face shields all the time, and wash hands regularly,” she said in a statement.

Rodziah said hawkers and visitors must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to protect them from Covid-19 and stop the infection.

Among others, she said hawkers were required to maintain social distancing of one metre between them and their customers, all hawkers must undergo health screening before they can operate, customers are only allowed to visit the markets for a maximum of 30 minutes, and each stall is limited to only three hawkers and their workers.

“If they found to be involved in any illegal activities, BDA has the right to terminate their trading licence and legal actions will be taken,” she said.

According to Rodziah, the operators are also encouraged to use e-wallet such as Sarawak Pay, Boost, Touch N Go and other platforms for transactions.

“The public are also advised not to bring children aged below 13 years old and senior citizen into the business premises owned by BDA and we hope all parties will give full cooperation to comply all the guidelines,” she said.