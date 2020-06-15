Body of second missing fisherman found at Sungai Bako in Belawai

KUCHING: The body of the second fisherman who was reported missing after their boat capsized at Tanjung Melubak in Belawai last Saturday has been found at Sungai Bako, Tanjung Jerijih.

The State Fire and Rescue Department statement said the second victim, identified as 29-year-old Elfika Ahmad, was found at around 8.30am this morning at the river.

“This means that both victims of the capsized boat were found. As such, the Search And Rescue Operation (SAR) ended at 10am,” according to statement.

The first body, identified as 52-year-old Ibrahim Abang Resdi, was found at Belawai beach at about 6.45am yesterday.

Sarikei police chief Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang said the deceased was found washed ashore next to his boat about one kilometre from where the incident was reported to have happened.

Both of the deceased was reported missing after they failed to return, following a fishing trip involving a fleet of 11 boats.