Can social distancing be effectively observed once public transport runs at full capacity, questions academician

KUCHING: An academician has questioned the level of effectiveness in maintaining social distancing between passengers once the public transport services resume their operations at full capacity.

On June 11, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all public transport services including flights, ferries, trains, express buses and e-hailing would be allowed to run at full capacity, but the operators must fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for this sector under the current Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

The same directive would apply to the passengers as well, including the requirement for them to strictly observe social distancing, wear face masks, download the MySejahtera app for location check-ins via QR code, and use hand sanitisers regularly.

However, Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow describes ‘full capacity’ as allowing public transportation to receive the maximum number of passengers at a given time.

“How would passengers observe social distancing if they’re stuck inside a vehicle crowded with many people? This would be very difficult to do, especially during peak or rush hours.

“In this respect, we hope that the government could reconsider the decision of allowing all public transport services in the country to operate at full capacity, as such measure would make social distancing among the passengers very difficult,” argued the senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

He said with the reopening of many economic sectors following the RMCO, many people would return to using public transportation to go to work or run their businesses.

“Although the number of Covid-19 infections in the country has dropped over the past few weeks and the situation seems to be under control, we must not forget that the threat of this coronavirus is still around us.

“Social distancing is a very important step in protecting a person from being infected; crowded places would make the infection ‘go wild’. People should have sufficient space between themselves and this include when they go out travelling using public transport,” he said.

Adding on, Muzaffar Syah believed that without having a specific law on this matter, it would be difficult to ensure that everybody would abide by the social-distancing directive, due to either disobedience or confusion.

“Having a specific law on social-distancing is very important so that everybody can understand more clearly about the rules in social distancing and follow them without any excuses,” he pointed out.