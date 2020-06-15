Covid-19: Zero new positive cases reported in S’wak today, total at 557 cases

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state at 557 cases, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said one case had recovered and was discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 534, which accounts for 95.87 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the state also recorded 18 new person under investigation (PUI) cases today while eight were still pending lab tab results.

“There are six cases which are still being treated at hospitals,” he added.

Since Sarawak recorded its first positive Covid-19 case on March 13, a total of 17 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, Uggah said 98 person under surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“This brings the total number of PUS being quarantined at 15 hotels to 679,” he said.

He added that 16,051 PUS have completed their quarantine so far.