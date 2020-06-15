Duo’s resignation a blow to Upko



PENAMPANG: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) was dealt a blow today with the resignation of two of its assemblymen, Datuk Limus Jury and Datuk James Ratib.

Their announcement came just a few days after rumours of them leaving the party was quashed by UPKO President Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Limus and James were both absent from a meeting of the government aligned elected representatives with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal last Thursday.

Limus was also UPKO Vice President and the party’s Beaufort division chief while James was a Supreme Council member.

With the duo’s resignation, UPKO is now left with two state assemblymen, Datuk Ewon Benedick Kadamaian and Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Paginatan while Madius is a nominated assemblyman.

The press conference was held at Limus’s residence along Jalan Pintas Penampang and was also attended by former UPKO Beaufort’s four vice divisions chief, Raymond Jury, Mohd Lokman Sunggim, Hj Rajinan Idin and Charles Kilo, as well as its Women’s Movement chief Linda Anthony and Youth Chief Mikail S Abdullah.