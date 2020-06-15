Jabra Evolve2: The new standard for crystal clear communication

KUCHING: Productivity at work has never been more challenging, driven by the increase in mobile and home workplace trends. Upping its game to address evolving user needs, Jabra has introduced its Evolve2 range of unified communication (UC) headsets to promote concentration, remote collaboration, and the need for flexibility.

Design enhancements across the line include improved noise isolation, audio transmission, battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, along with integration of the world’s leading enterprise collaboration app, Microsoft Teams, positioning it as the premiere UC solution for businesses moving forward.

As the flagship of the Evolve2 range, the Jabra Evolve2 85 makes no compromise in delivering crystal-clear communication, concentration and collaboration, whether at work, at home or on-the-go.

With interruptions and background distractions as the foremost productivity challenge in all three use cases, Jabra has designed the Evolve2 85 for 50 per cent better noise cancellation, utilising active noise cancellation technology as well as passive noise isolation through engineered ear cushions with memory foam.

To make sure your message comes across loud and clear, a dedicated boom arm eliminates voice drop-out and noise even during crowded commutes, and can be folded away to emphasise the iconic Evolve2 85 profile when not in use.

In addition, the signature Jabra busylight with 360-degree visibility activates automatically in calls and meetings or manually to facilitate focus, letting your friends, family and colleagues know you’re at work.

Other features include 37 hours of battery life along with Bluetooth connectivity up to 30 metres or 100 feet, ensuring uninterrupted productivity throughout your day. Meanwhile, a total of 10 microphones – eight in the ear cups and two in the boom arm – deliver 40 per cent improved audio transmission for a seamless listening and call experience.

Finally, the Evolve2 85 features Microsoft Teams integration, meets open office standards and fully supports all leading UC platforms, streamlining collaborations no matter where you are.

Rounding out the Jabra Evolve2 line, the wireless Evolve2 65 and corded Evolve2 40 adapt the design philosophy of the Evolve2 85 for a variety of enterprise profiles and use cases, making sure you have the right fit for your business.

Available in stereo and mono, both feature three integrated microphones for 25% improved audio transmission, including two microphones in the right ear cup and one in the boom arm.

The Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40 reduce background noise by passive noise cancellation, through a new angled ear cup design and engineered oval memory foam ear cushions.

They also incorporate the signature busy-light and improved Bluetooth connectivity of the Evolve2 85, bringing flagship features to the mid-range market. All three models come in UC and MS variants, with the latter offering Microsoft Teams integration, and all three include the new Jabra Link 380 Bluetooth adapter, available in USB-A and USB-C.