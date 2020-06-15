Jais: Visits to Muslim cemeteries now allowed statewide, follow guidelines

KUCHING: Visits to Muslim cemeteries are allowed throughout the state with guidelines that should be complied with, informed the Mosque Institution Development Division of the State Islamic Affairs Department (Jais).

In a statement on Monday, it listed the guidelines that have been issued for implementation during and after the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in Sarawak, in accordance with the Sarawak Islamic Council.

It said that cemeteries would be open for visits from 7am until 5pm only, except for burial and maintenance works.

During the visit to the cemetery and related activities, any person present should exercise self-control by practicing social distancing of one metre, using face mask, cleaning hands with sanitiser, taking care of cleanliness on site, and not shaking hands with others during the visit.

One grave is only allowed a visitation period of no more than 20 minutes and there must be no more than five immediate family members on site at one time. It is recommended to have a rotation if there are more than five persons involved.

If the cemetery is getting crowded with no space to practice social distancing, it is advisable for those who have just arrived to wait until other families who are already there to leave the site first.

The Sarawak Islamic Council may take legal action if any individual fails to comply with this directive, which takes immediate effect and may be amended from time to time when the need arises.

